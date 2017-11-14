Taipei MRT official spared trial after NT$1,088 theft

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors on Friday deferred prosecution against a Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) official for embezzling money from an EasyCard and ordered him to attend a four-hour class on the law.

The Taipei Shilin Prosecutors’ Office said the man, surnamed Chung (鍾), a deputy station chief at a Taipei MRT station, embezzled NT$1,088 from an EasyCard that a passenger had found in September and turned in to the station where Chung worked.

He was in charge of the lost-and-found section, they said.

A colleague, surnamed Yang (楊), reported the incident, and when confronted with surveillance camera footage and the EasyCard’s electronic record, Chung admitted to taking the money, prosecutors said.

“I was greedy... It was a bad spur-of-the-moment decision,” Chung was quoted as saying.

Prosecutors said they had intended to bring embezzlement charges, but decided to defer prosecution for one year because Chung had no prior criminal record, and had admitted wrongdoing and shown remorse.

“The deferred prosecution was given so he can amend his ways,” the office said in a statement.