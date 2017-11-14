Petition calls for charging money for plastic straws

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

A petition to require vendors to charge NT$1 for plastic straws had gathered 511 signatures as of press time last night since it began collecting signatures on the National Development Council’s online public policy participation platform on Friday.

“Each year, Taiwan uses 3 billion plastic straws. The small size of the straws makes them economically inefficient to recycle. The straws are nearly impossible to recycle and reuse,” the petitioner, a netizen using the nickname “youkunn,” wrote on the platform.

Drink vendors can be found everywhere, the petitioner said, adding that if each drink comes with a straw and each straw is packaged in a plastic wrapper, it becomes extremely damaging to the environment.

“There is a charge for plastic bags. Shouldn’t there be a charge for plastic straws, too?” the petitioner wrote.

As an alternative to using plastic straws, the petitioner encouraged the use of straws made of stainless steel, glass, bamboo or other materials.

The proposal has sparked public discussion among netizens about the environmental damage caused by plastic straws.

In the discussion section of the platform, one netizen suggested that the fee be made higher.

A petitioner said they hoped the proposal would encourage other nations to follow suit.

Petitions on the online platform need to gather at least 5,000 signatures within 60 days to receive an