Tsai eyes expanded cooperation with Saint Lucia

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) hopes to expand areas of cooperation with Saint Lucia and provide mutual international support, she told a visiting delegation from the Caribbean nation in Taipei yesterday.

The delegation, led by Saint Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, was received with a military ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building before a state banquet.

Tsai said that Saint Lucia is an important ally that has close relations with Taiwan, and all of its prime ministers have visited the nation since the re-establishment of diplomatic ties in April 2007, which showcases the nations’ bilateral friendship.

Chastanet is to use his visit to gain a more in-depth understanding of Taiwan and find areas of possible further cooperation to make the relationship between the two nations even closer, allowing cooperation to grow and thrive, the president said.

Even though Taiwan and Saint Lucia are geographically far apart, the two can still support each other as they share the universal values of democracy, freedom and human rights, she added.

Chastanet said that despite being far apart, the two nations’ friendship is strong and has improved over the past few years.

It is important to note that Saint Lucia established its first embassy in Asia in Taipei in June 2015, showing increased cooperation between the two nations, he said.

The two have worked closely in areas such as Taiwanese scholarship programs, land development, agriculture, fisheries and information and communications technologies, he added.

Chastanet said he hopes more Saint Lucian products can be imported tax-free into Taiwan to allow more people to become familiar with the Caribbean country.

He added that he would also like to see more Taiwanese business investment in Saint Lucia.