Government again calls on Beijing to improve relations

Staff writer, with CNA

The government on Thursday repeated its request for China to improve relations with the nation, as Beijing received US President Donald Trump on a state visit aimed at improving relations between the world’s two most powerful countries.

Mainland Affairs Council Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that improving relations across the Taiwan Strait was consistent with the strengthening of China-US ties.

His remarks followed a report by China’s Xinhua news agency that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) told Trump that “the Taiwan issue is the most important, most sensitive core issue in China-US relations and is the political basis for the China-US relationship.”

Xinhua said Xi expressed his hope that the US would abide by the “one China” principle, under which Beijing defines Taiwan as a part of China.

Chiu called for cooperation between Taiwan and China, as well as for Taiwan and the US to ensure peaceful development and stability in the Taiwan Strait, a key issue for all three parties.

Taipei is willing to work with Beijing to find a new mode of interaction, Chiu said, underscoring the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding to push cross-strait relations in the right direction.

The Taiwanese government is happy to see regional peace and prosperity, which is why it is important for Taiwan and China to work together to create new opportunities for development, he said.

Chiu welcomed extensive cooperation with the US in all areas, which coincided with news of US lawmakers including a provision to strengthen the defense partnership with Taiwan in a draft act.