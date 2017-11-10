Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

Tsai meets Haitian group

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) hopes to strengthen exchanges with Haiti through further cooperation, she told a delegation from the Caribbean nation on Wednesday. Apart from economic and trade exchanges, good results have been achieved through cooperation on infrastructure, agriculture, education and public health, Tsai told the delegation headed by Haitian Senate President Youri Latortue. The group’s visit will strengthen exchanges between the two nations, she said. Tsai mentioned Haiti’s backing of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, including the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization and Haitian President Jovenel Moise voicing support for Taiwan at the UN general assembly meeting in September. Tsai invited Moise to visit Taiwan.

EDUCATION

Indonesian school inks MOA

Taiwan will establish a research center in Indonesia under a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed on Wednesday in Jakarta with Bina Nusantara University to promote academic and cultural exchanges. Representative to Indonesia John Chen (陳忠), who signed the agreement on behalf of the Ministry of Education, said the center would provide courses for Indonesian academics to learn more about Taiwan’s culture, economy, societal development, politics and people. That knowledge would help deepen the friendship between the two nations, in keeping with the goals of the government’s New Southbound Policy, he said. Bernard Gunawan, chief executive of the Bina Nusantara Group that runs the school, said the agreement would allow for student exchanges between his university and those in Taiwan.