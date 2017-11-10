Beyond sugar and coffee

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Agricultural products made up a big part of El Salvador’s 33 percent increse in exports to Taiwan during the first nine months of this year.

El Salvador is probably best known for its coffee, and Taiwan is its biggest sugar importer in Asia at 20 percent of total production. However, the stars at El Salvador’s booth during Taiwan Agriculture Week that kicked off yesterday at Kaohsiung Exhibition Center are Salvadoran Rum, organic noni fruit, loroco flower pesto and jocote jam as well as more familiar foods such as grapefruit, lemon salt and traditional Salvadoran drinks and condiments.

With a focus on quality agriculture, the expo boasts 400 booths from nine countries and is divided into three sections: fruit and vegetables, agricultural technology and flowers. Five businesses are representing El Salvador at the show which runs through Nov. 11th, and is expected to attract more than 5,000 buyers and industry professionals.

“We expect to take advantage of platforms such as [Agricultural Week] to look for niche markets for our organic products, liquors, natural products and our gourmet coffee in order to establish long-term relations with Taiwanese suppliers,” El Salvador’s Ambassador to Taiwan Marta Chang de Tsien says.