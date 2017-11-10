Xikou Harbor to be site of festival

By Hsiao Ting-fang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei Department of Civil Affairs said it to host the city’s first Loi Krathong festival on Saturday afternoon at Songshang District’s (松山) Xikou Harbor (錫口).

Loi Krathong, an important festival in Thailand, as well as in some parts of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar, celebrants release small floats in rivers, canals, or other bodies of water for good luck in the coming year, the department said.

The event is to begin at 3pm and participants are invited to create their own floats with personalized wishes for the future to be released on the water at night, it said.

The festival is also to showcase Southeast Asian cuisine, games, dance and musical performances, cookouts, and famous sites in the region, the department said.

The festival is an opportunity for city residents to enjoy Southeast Asian culture without leaving Taipei, it said.

City residents whose parents hail from Southeast Asia can celebrate their cultural heritage, it said.

The Loi Krathong event is to be more participatory and dynamic than past multicultural events organized by the city government, with an emphasis on fun rather than on competition or prizes, it said.

Taipei is a multicultural city with 50,000 immigrant families, in addition to international residents and foreign workers, it said.