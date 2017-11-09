Supreme Court delivers final bomber verdict

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The Supreme Court yesterday sentenced Lin Ying-chang (林英昌) to a maximum of 30 years and four months in prison for last year’s pipe bomb explosion on a train in Taipei’s Songhsan Railway Station (松山), that injured 25 people, including himself.

The Supreme Court verdict is final and it largely upheld the duration of the sentences passed by the Taiwan High Court during Lin’s retrial on Aug. 1.

The High Court had sentenced Lin to 29 years and 10 months for intended homicide of minors by an adult and making a bomb.

However, Lin will be resentenced at a later date, because the High Court had made legal errors with reference to the intended homicide charge, the Supreme Court said in the news release.

Since the factual basis of the case remains unchanged, judges applied the correct laws to the homicide charge and found no need to alter the sentence, the Supreme Court said.

As a result, on the charge of intended homicide, the judges maintained the sentence of 19 years and 10 months, the Supreme Court said.

Lin was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and ordered to pay a fine of NT$300,000 for manufacturing an illegal explosive device, as per the previous ruling, it said.

Lin’s defense had argued that his homemade pipe bomb did not meet the legal definition of an explosive device because it was filled with firecrackers.

The Supreme Court rejected the plea, saying the destructive potential of the device was proven by the injury of 24 passengers and substantial property damage.

After prosecutors filed the sentencing recommendation, the court is to combine the two sentences to decide the duration of Lin’s imprisonment, which will be between 19 years and 10 months and 30 years, it said.

On July 7 last year, Lin boarded a train in Nantou County carrying a concealed pipe bomb, then transferred to Train 1258 at Banqiao Railway Station Station (板橋) in Taipei, the Supreme Court said.

When the train arrived at Songshan Railway Station, Lin detonated the bomb with the intention of committing a murder-suicide, which wounded 16 adults, seven minors and himself, the Supreme Court said.