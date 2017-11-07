Traveler’s ROC ID canceled after using Chinese passport

Staff writer, with CNA

Authorities have promised to restore a man’s identification documents after his Republic of China (ROC) household registration and passport were canceled following a trip to Russia with a temporary Chinese passport last month.

The man, surnamed, Yen (顏), was part of a 20-member group that last month went on a five-day tour of China and Vladivostok in Russia. The tour agency helped the travelers obtain temporary Chinese passports after they arrived in Changchun, China, on Oct. 4, which provided them visa-free entry into Russia, the United Daily News reported yesterday.

According to Chinese law, only Chinese nationals are eligible to apply for a passport. In other words, Taiwanese travelers holding Chinese passports for travel to Russia are considered Chinese nationals.

However, the temporary passport contains a specification that it is “valid for single exit and entry with a tourist group only.”

Despite this provision, Yen was notified late last month by the household registration office in Taichung that his Taiwanese household registration and passport had been canceled because he holds a Chinese passport valid for up to three months, the report said.

Yen was also informed that his household registration and Taiwan ID card would be restored once he produced a document to prove the Chinese passport has been revoked, a Taichung household registration office official said yesterday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday said if the Ministry of the Interior agrees to restore the man’s nationality, he will be able to reapply for a new ROC passport.

MOFA said that according to Taiwanese law, only ROC nationals with household registration in Taiwan are eligible to apply for an ROC passport. Applying for a People’s Republic of China passport disqualifies a person from having household registration in Taiwan and an ROC passport.

However, if the Ministry of the Interior agrees to allow Yen to restore his nationality status, he can reapply for a ROC passport and MOFA’s Bureau of Consular Affairs will help him with the application.