Taiwan News Quick Take

TRANSPORTATION

Trains delayed after quake

About 1,500 passengers traveling on the Hualien-Taitung line were delayed yesterday when service was suspended to inspect the track after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the east coast. Services between Shoufong (壽豐) and Ruisuei (瑞穗) stations in Hualien County were suspended as a matter of protocol so Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) workers could examine the tracks and cables after an earthquake struck off the coast at 7:34am, the TRA said. The inspection was necessary given the intensity of the earthquake, which measured 4 on the nation’s seven-tier intensity scale in the inspected area, it said. All inspections were completed by 9:48am and no irregularities were found, it added.

SOCIETY

Site asked to change name

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to ask a UK job search Web site to correct a listing that said National Chengchi University is in “Taipei-Taiwan, Province of China,” ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said yesterday. The ministry has contacted Taiwan’s representative office in the UK to get in contact with job.ac.uk to ask the site to remove “Province of China” from the description of a posting for an assistant/associate professor position at the university, Lee said. The ministry takes the improper designation of Taiwan very seriously, he said, adding that it would always contact agencies to make corrections as soon as it is notified of any transgression.

SOCIETY

Traffic control today for party

Traffic control measures are to be in place on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei today for the celebration of Taiwanese independence pioneer Su Beng’s (史明) 100th birthday, the Zhongzheng First Precinct said in a statement yesterday. Starting at 12pm, police officers are to be stationed on Ketagalan Boulevard between Zhongshan S Road and Gongyuan Road to make sure that vehicles slow down and follow traffic signals, the precinct said. The controls, which are not expected to affect traffic flow, are to manage what is likely to be a big turnout for the event, which is to be held on the grounds of the Taipei Guest House. Su Beng, whose real name is Shih Chao-hui (施朝暉), was born on Nov. 9, 1918, but would have turned 100 based on how age is calculated in Taiwan. The celebration, which is to start at 2:30pm and end at 10:40pm, is intended to commemorate Su Beng and raise awareness of the Taiwanese independence movement.

ALLIES

Tsai calls trip a success

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called her eight-day Pacific tour a success in achieving the goals set prior to her departure on Oct. 28. Speaking after arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Tsai said she set two goals for the trip — to promote the nation’s ability to contribute to international causes and check up on Taiwanese living or working abroad — were both achieved. She thanked everyone involved for the success of the trip, which not only helped inform her of realities on the ground, but also allowed her to see how medical and technical missions representing Taiwan are making a difference in allied nations. Her visit to three of the nation’s Pacific island allies — the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands — strengthened Taiwan’s ties with these nations by laying out new cooperation agreements in agriculture, healthcare and medicine, she added.