Video promotes Taiwan’s sustainability know-how

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday released a video showcasing community-based solutions that the nation can offer to address climate change ahead of the APEC economic leaders’ meeting to be held in Da Nang, Vietnam, on Saturday and Sunday next week.

MOFA spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said the goal of the video is to highlight Taiwan’s efforts in environmental management and climate change mitigation, and to encourage exchanges with the international community on the subject.

The three-minute video shows the devastation in Pingtung County’s Linbian Township (林邊) following flooding caused by Typhoon Morakot in 2009 and the actions that were taken to rebuild the township, which included climate change mitigation measures.

These included the “Raising Water and Growing Electricity” plan, which promoted the installation of solar panels on farms and projects to generate wind power, produce biodiesel and develop other sustainable sources of energy.

The video says Taiwan has developed “green” energy projects abroad in Myanmar and Dubai, and looks forward to sharing its technological know-how with ASEAN members at APEC.

This year’s summit, themed “Creating New Dynamism, Fostering a Shared Future,” is to address sustainable development and agriculture, and food security in an era affected by climate change.

The ministry has also produced a video with Vietnamese subtitles and posted it online, along with a Mandarin and English-subtitled version.

The videos can be found on the ministry’s Facebook page and on the Trending Taiwan YouTube channel.