A drop in temperature is expected this weekend: CWB

Staff writer, with CNA

Significantly cooler weather is forecast for this weekend, as a wave of seasonal northeasterly winds reaches Taiwan today, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

Between late tomorrow and early Sunday, the mercury could drop to 18°C in northern Taiwan ,and 19°C to 21°C in central and southern areas, it said.

The weather bureau advised the public to prepare for the temperature drop.

The northeasterly winds are expected to weaken next Monday, when temperatures are to rebound, the bureau said.

The weather around the nation remained relatively warm yesterday, with daytime highs reaching 28°C in the northern regions and 29°C to 31°C in central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said.

However, a moist weather front was due to arrive late yesterday and to bring rainfall, particularly in northern Taiwan, the bureau added.

Meanwhile, the air quality around Taiwan was good or fair throughout much of the nation yesterday, except for Kaohsiung and Pingtung, and the offshore county of Kinmen, the Environmental Protection Administration’s Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network said.

As of 11am yesterday, the Air Quality Index was orange in Kinmen and Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou District (橋頭), meaning “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” with high PM2.5 and PM10 particulate concentrations.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression over waters west of the Philippines was upgraded yesterday morning to a tropical storm, named Damrey, the bureau said, adding that the 23rd tropical storm of this year is projected to head toward the South China Sea and is not expected to affect Taiwan.