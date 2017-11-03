Taiwanese seek top travel partner

Staff writer, with CNA

Most Taiwanese tourists think that the most important thing when planning a holiday is picking a good travel partner, a survey released by international travel search engine kayak.com showed.

Fifty-two percent of Taiwanese tourists said that picking a good travel partner is the most important factor in having a great travel experience, followed by a safe travel environment, cost, comfortable accommodation and destination, kayak.com’s Asia-Pacific Travel Addict Survey showed.

Taiwan and Hong Kong (44 percent) were the only areas surveyed where respondents considered finding a good travel partner more important than cost, it showed.

By contrast, 67 percent of South Koreans and 62 percent of Japanese indicated that cost is the most important factor.

The report also showed that 43 percent of Taiwanese travelers often search online travel information, such as hotel and air fare Web sites, during work hours, compared with 48 percent of those in Hong Kong, 45 percent in India and 38 percent in Singapore.

Only 18 percent of Japanese travelers indicated that they do so.

The survey found that about 40 percent of Taiwanese travelers habitually search for airline tickets on mobile devices before going to bed.

It also found that up to 60 percent of Taiwanese search and compare hotel and air ticket prices by viewing several Web sites simultaneously to find the cheapest prices.

The survey was conducted among travelers aged 21 to 45 in the Asia-Pacific region, with 2,100 valid samples collected.