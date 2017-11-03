Lack of personnel hurts cybersecurity efforts, Cabinet says

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Despite growing the cybersecurity threat, personnel shortages are hampering efforts to boost security measures, the director of the Executive Yuan’s Department of Cybersecurity said yesterday.

While the Cabinet proposed a draft cybersecurity bill in April to protect government agencies, eight “key infrastructures” — energy and water resources, transportation, information and telecommunications, science parks, emergency medical facilities and financial facilities — as well as state-run and government-funded organizations, it lacks the personnel to improve and implement security measures, Director Chien Hung-wei (簡宏偉) told a news conference at the Executive Yuan.

The department will cooperate with the ministries of education and economic affairs, as well as the National Development Council to recruit and train 500 specialists, Chien said.

The nation is faced with increasing cybersecurity threats, especially to the public and financial sectors, Chien said.

He cited several incidents this year such as last month’s US$60 million cyberheist from Far Eastern International Bank — most of which has been recovered — a ransomware attack on six securities brokers in February and a leak of personal information from security breaches of Bureau of Consular Affairs’ overseas offices that same month.

Cybersecurity threats, of which there have been 167 this year, largely stem from ransomware and from large-scale denial-of-service attacks on Internet of Things devices, he said.

“The department will improve the government information security network by drawing from data analytics and artificial intelligence [AI] technology to predict and detect cyberattacks,” Chien said.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) has told the Cabinet to tighten protection of the financial and telecommunication sectors and key infrastructures such as water and power plants and boost data security awareness of public employees.

The government this year launched a four-year NT$4.44 billion (US$147 million) “flagship information security program,” with NT$926 million allocated for security improvement next year.

Additional funds can also be drawn from the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, if necessary, to improve information security, the Cabinet said.