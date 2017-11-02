Police seize NT$10m of heroin in Yunlin raid

Staff writer, with CNA

Authorities seized a total of 3.6kg of heroin worth about NT$10 million (US$331,400) in a drug bust in Yunlin County that led to the arrest of a suspected leader of a drug ring, police and prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

The raid was carried out by the Changhua County Police Department, the Yunlin District Prosecutors’ Office and military police based in Yunlin.

In June, Changhua police found two men in possession of heroin in neighboring Yunlin, and discovered that the drugs were supplied by a ring operated by a 54-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), said Chan Ting-yu (詹廷育), head of the investigation team at Changhua County Police Department’s Yuanlin Precinct.

After six months of surveillance, police found a packet of heroin weighing 360g in Chao’s car in Yunlin’s Dounan Township on Thursday last week as he was conducting a drug deal, Chan said.

Chao confessed to selling the drugs and took police back to his home in Taichung, where police seized nine more packets of heroin, each weighing 360g, Chan added.

Yunlin District Prosecutors’ Office Chief Prosecutor Huang Yi-hua (黃怡華) said the amount of drugs seized was considered large and rare, adding that prosecutors were expanding their search for the source of the drugs that Chao had been selling.