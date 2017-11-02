Officials celebrate Taiwan’s inclusion in US’ Global Entry

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwanese and US officials on Tuesday marked the extension of the US’ Global Entry program to Taiwanese travelers, expressing the hope that the move will further deepen ties between the two nations.

“With the introduction of Global Entry, we look forward to deepening our already extensive cultural, educational and economic ties,” American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Director John Norris said at a launch ceremony at the US Customs and Border Protection Global Entry Enrollment Center in Washington.

Taiwan’s participation in the Global Entry program, as well as its continued membership in the US’ Visa Waiver Program, signifies the strong, trusted partnership between Taiwan and the US, Norris said.

The ceremony, which came on the heels of a similar event in Taiwan on Thursday last week, was also attended by Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰), US Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Kevin McAleenan and US Department of State Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Stone.

The Global Entry program’s expansion to Taiwanese travelers was reciprocated by the inclusion of US passport holders in Taiwan’s eGate program.

Both programs grant expedited entry to registered travelers.

The policy took effect yesterday, the fifth anniversary of Taiwan’s inclusion in the visa waiver program in 2012.

To apply for membership in the Global Entry program, people need to submit an application form and a US$100 fee before undergoing a background check and an in-person interview.

Approved individuals are to be included in the program for five years.

Travel from Taiwan to the US has increased by about 60 percent since the US granted visa-free entry to Taiwanese, with the US becoming Taiwan’s fifth-largest source of tourists, the AIT said.

“Over the years, the AIT and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US have cooperated to encourage more travel and interaction between the United States and Taiwan, and today’s [Tuesday’s] ceremonial launch is the latest reflection of these efforts,” the AIT said.