Roche Diagnostics Taiwan named Best Employer Taiwan 2017 by Aon

Roche Diagnostics Taiwan, leading in global diagnostic services, has been honored as Best Employer Taiwan 2017 by Aon Hewitt, a global leading company in human consulting, at Roche Diagnostics’ first participation in the Aon Best Employers programme.

Roche Diagnostics General Manager Agnes Ho (何美雲) said winning the award at the first attempt was of great significance. In particular, the company scored much higher than the market average in the key areas of high employee engagement and effective leadership, and it scored even higher in the areas of compelling employer brand and high performance culture. Ho said that, “Our employees have always been our focal point. By constantly devoting itself to HR innovation and practice, the company has steadily pushed for people management and leadership development.”

Ho said Roche Diagnostics firmly believes that employees are a fundamental cornerstone of corporate development, and that the company therefore looks to the future by proactively promoting talent cultivation from two major aspects: by motivating employees to plan their own career development, so that after they have decided what they are interested in, their supervisors can help them analyze how far they are from their goals and provide timely and appropriate guidance, and by encouraging employees to display greater career ambitions.

The company also offers diverse learning and development programs, which offer cross-cultural learning opportunities. For example, it offers employees with a high potential to gain overseas work experience during three months by sending them to Roche Diagnostics affiliates worldwide to give them experience from different markets. In the future, they will be able to apply new ideas from the multinational market and integrate that with local values as they continue to contribute to the development of Taiwan’s diagnostic sector.

Over the past two years, 12 Taiwanese employees have received overseas training in Singapore, Malaysia and other countries. In addition, the high performance culture is reflected in the company’s performance management system. The essence of Performance Management is the alignment on expectation and ongoing dialogue. Roche Diagnostics values constant dialogue between employees and senior leaders. The company shares business success with employees and promote recognition culture.

Ho stressed that, with an innovative people practice and diverse talent, Roche Diagnostics invests 20 percent of its sales into research and development every year. She said the company brings purpose to life by unlocking greatness in all people and organization. Roche Diagnostics as an innovator of products and services for the early detection, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases, contributes on a broad range of fronts to improve and save lives for a healthier tomorrow.

Roche Diagnostics would express its gratitude to Aon Hewitt for the prestigious Best Employer award, which it believes will attract more outstanding talent to join the company and to make greater contributions together for Taiwan’s healthcare industry.