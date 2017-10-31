Formosat-5 now sending default resolution images

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The remote imaging capability of Formosat-5, the nation’s first domestically developed satellite, has improved significantly, with some of its images already achieving default resolution, National Space Organization (NSPO) Deputy Director-General Yu Shiann-jen (余憲政) said yesterday.

The satellite was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Aug. 25 and was scheduled to start sending images to the agency by Sept. 8.

However, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) on Sept. 19 reported that the first images transmitted back were fuzzy and marred by light spots.

NSPO officials at the time said they were still calibrating the satellite’s focusing system, while denying that there were defects in its camera or other equipment.

The progress of Formosat-5 was the focus of the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee yesterday when Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) delivered a policy report.

Although there was something wrong with its focus, the satellite has been recalibrated, Chen said, adding that it usually takes three to six months to finish testing on a space project.

Some of the images have achieved the satellite’s default resolution — 2m resolution for black-and-white photographs and 4m for multi-spectral ones, Yu said.

While not all of the images have achieved the standard, the NSPO expects to finish recalibrating the satellite by December, he added.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅) asked whether a conclusion about Formosat-5 can be finalized if the agency’s December adjustment fails.

Chen responded that South Korea spent six months recalibrating one of its two remote sensing satellites — the world’s best ones at present — while Taiwan is less experienced given that it only has about 500 sets of satellite images.

The ministry has invited domestic imaging technology experts to help with the recalibration, he added.

The NSPO’s other program, Formosat-7/COSMIC-2, a collaboration between Taiwan and the US, was affected by the US government’s decision to withdraw funding, the Web site SpaceNews reported on Oct. 18.

The Formosat-7 constellation had originally contained 12 small satellites — to be launched in two sets of six each — with Taiwan and the US each covering half of the budget, but the second set is to be dropped due to US funding issues, a NSPO statement said on Oct. 20.

Despite the cancelation, the first six-satellite constellation is to be launched as scheduled and will fulfill its intended mission of observing space weather conditions in the middle and low-inclination orbits above Taiwan, Chen said yesterday.

The US government sees the program as commercial and is to solicit private funding, he said.

The first set of six satellites has finished testing in Taiwan and will be launched next year by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, Yu said.

If a trial test of the Falcon Heavy in December goes smoothly, the first set of Formosat-7 satellites are likely to be launched in June next year, he added.

Additional reporting by CNA