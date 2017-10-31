WTCC to publish Thailand white paper, MOFA says

Staff writer, with CNA

A white paper on economic and trade cooperation with Thailand will soon be published by the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce (WTCC) and submitted to the Thai government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The paper is to lay out strategies for enhancing partnerships between businesses in both nations and is to serve as a guide in the government’s implementation of its New Southbound Policy, Department of International Cooperation and Economic Affairs Director Lee Sing-ying (李新穎) said.

The paper is expected to be published and submitted to the Thai government before the end of the year, and offer suggestions on building bilateral economic and trade cooperation, he said.

The ministry has been working closely with the chambers over the past decades to promote business and trade diplomacy overseas, Lee told reporters last week.

The WTCC last month published and submitted its first white paper on economic and trade links with Vietnam, he said.

Hanoi highly appreciated the paper’s suggestions, Lee said, adding that the only other comparable document the government had received was from the EU Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam.

The two white papers this year — the chambers’ first on Vietnam and Thailand — support the New Southbound Policy, which is aimed at enhancing ties with ASEAN members, South Asian nations, Australia and New Zealand, Lee said.

The WTCC was founded in September 1994 with a mission of integrating Taiwan’s business associations into a stronger and more extensive international network.

It has more than 40,000 members around the world and offers services to 187 regional Taiwanese business associations in 73 nations and territories.