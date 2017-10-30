Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DEFENSE

ECM purchase on track

The procurement of new electronic countermeasures (ECM) pods for the nation’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets is being carried out in accordance with procurement regulations and legislative resolutions, Air Force Command Headquarters said yesterday. The headquarters issued a news release denying there were problems with procurement of ALQ-131 pods after the Chinese-language United Daily News reported that the number of pods has been significantly cut and the equipment has not passed flight tests, while Taiwan is being asked to sign an agreement taking responsibility for research and development costs. The air force denied any malpractice and said the signing of the agreement has been postponed. The procurement was conducted in accordance with the Government Procurement Act (政府採購法), military procurement regulations and the US Department of Defense’s security assistance management manual, the statement said.

WEATHER

Winds bring coolness

Increased northeasterly winds yesterday brought brief rain and cooler weather to the north and east of the nation, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Seasonal winds will affect the weather until tomorrow, with lows in regions north of Taichung dipping to 16?C, the bureau said. On Wednesday and Thursday, the northeastern winds will weaken, and temperatures are expected to rebound across the nation, the bureau said. Northern and eastern Taiwan will still receive brief rain, with lows hitting 18?C to 20?C, while in the center and south, lows will be between 19?C and 21?C. A warning of gusty winds has been issued for 19 cities and counties nationwide, except for Taipei and Nantou and Chiayi counties.

SOCIETY

Aging index hits 103.66

The nation’s aging index last month climbed to 103.66 after it breached the 100-mark for the first time in February, data released on Saturday by the Ministry of the Interior showed. The index, which is the number of people aged 65 and over for every 100 people under the age of 15, stood at 103.66 at the end of last month, representing 3.22 million people aged 65 and over. The ministry said an aging index of more than 100 means that there are more elderly people than young people. The elderly population currently makes up 13.7 percent of the total population, with 3,224 over 100 years of age. The three counties in which old people account for the highest percentage of the population are Chiayi at 18.29 percent, Yunlin at 17.4 percent and Nantou at 16.35 percent. At this rate, the nation is likely to see people aged 65 or older making up 20 percent of the total population by 2026, which would make it a “hyper-aged” society.

TRAVEL

Cash confiscated at airport

A Chinese man on Saturday was caught carrying US$100,000 in undeclared cash at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and had all but US$10,000 confiscated by officials. The man, surnamed Liu (劉), had arrived from Harbin, China. Liu said he was not aware of new regulations regarding the declaration of currencies that travelers can carry in and out of the nation. Liu said he was carrying the US$100,000 to start a company in Taiwan. An amendment to the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法) that took effect on June 28 requires passengers entering or leaving Taiwan with more than NT$100,000, 20,000 yuan or foreign currency worth more than US$10,000 to declare it.