Taiwanese localities recognized by smart communities forum

Staff writer, with CNA

Chiayi City, Tainan, as well as Kinmen and Taoyuan counties were on Friday named among the world’s Smart21 Communities by the New York-based Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).

The Smart21 list looks at cities, counties and rural communities that have decided to apply digital tools to build local economies and societies so that they can prosper in an age of “digital disruption,” the forum said.

The number of finalists from Taiwan fell by one this year compared with last year, but was still the highest in Asia.

Kinmen County made it onto the list of finalists for the first time.

Canada has the most finalists with a total of 11 localities named, including Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Pickering and Sarnia-Lambton County, Ontario, the forum said.

Three Australian cities also made the list, while the US, Finland and France were represented by only one city each, it said.

The 21 finalists were chosen from almost 400 cities worldwide based on quantitative and qualitative data they submitted on various parameters, including broadband infrastructure, innovations and sustainability.

The data were evaluated by a group of analysts led by Norman Jacknis, a former director at Cisco, the forum said.

“This year’s list contains more surprises than we have seen in a long time,” ICF cofounder Louis Zacharilla said in a statement. “Over half of them are Canadian communities that have been working on their programs for years and arrived on the list. We also see Taiwan and Australia continuing to embrace broadband and the ICF Method effectively.”

“While these are diverse places, they all connect this year as places that take the humanization of data seriously. Data has no value unless it is put in the service of a better, more prosperous region, city or town,” Zacharilla added.

The 21 finalists are to vie for a place in the Top 7 Intelligent Communities of 2018 in February next year, which leads up to the Intelligent Community of the Year award to be announced in London in June.

Taoyuan and Chiayi were listed among the Top 7 Intelligent Communities of 2017, but Melbourne was awarded first prize.