NTU ranked 166th on US News & World Report list

Staff writer, with CNA

At No. 166, National Taiwan University (NTU) is the highest-ranked Taiwanese university in US News & World Report’s “2018 Best Global Universities” list, published online on Tuesday.

Leading the list was Harvard University in Massachusetts, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

As in past years, US universities were the frontrunners in the Web site’s rankings, with only two non-US universities — the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge — making it into the top 10.

While NTU ranked No. 166 in the global rankings, it ranked No. 17 in a regional list of 444 Asian universities, making it the leading Taiwanese university.

The only other Taiwanese university to rank in the top 500 was National Tsing Hua University, at No. 370.

The Hsinchu-based institution ranked No. 50 in the regional list.

Two other Taiwanese universities made it into the top 100 of the regional ranking: National Cheng Kung University in Tainan featured at No. 81 and National Chiao Tung University, also in Hsinchu, at No. 101.

The Web site based its evaluation of universities’ global research performance on 13 indicators, such as global and regional research reputation, international collaboration, total number of citations in academic journals and number of publications among the 10 percent most cited.

Survey results from more than 30,000 respondents — academic staff, research staff, institutional leaders and students — were used in determining the universities’ research reputations.