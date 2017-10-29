Ministry welcomes Taiwan-friendly US defense official

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s nomination of Project 2049 Institute president Randall Schriver as assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific Affairs, saying it hopes Schriver can further advance Taiwan-US relations.

Schriver took the helm of the Project 2049 Institute — a US think tank dedicated to researching security trends in Asia — after serving as deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs from 2003 to 2005.

From 2001 to 2003, he served as chief of staff and senior policy adviser to then-deputy secretary of state Richard Armitage.

“During his tenure as US deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Schriver on several occasions publicly reiterated the US’ commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act and the six assurances. He also dedicated himself to furthering various aspects of Taipei-Washington ties,” the ministry said.

Due to his remarkable contributions to their relationship, Taiwan in 2005 awarded him the Order of Brilliant Star with Violet Grand Cordon, the nation’s highest non-military honor, the ministry said.

Since becoming president of the Project 2049 Institute, Schriver has continued to pay close attention to Taiwan-related issues and has made several visits to the nation, it said.

“Should Schriver’s nomination receive approval from the US Congress, we hope he could build on the existing cooperation framework between the two sides and continue pushing for the positive development of Taiwan-US relations,” the ministry said.

Schriver’s nomination on Friday has attracted much attention as the White House press release for his nomination mentioned the honorary order — although mistakenly identified as the Order of Propitious Clouds in the announcement — that was presented by “the president of Taiwan for service while at the State Department promoting relations between the United States and Taiwan.”

Schriver is considered to be friendly toward Taiwan. He in January allegedly met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) when she transited through Houston, Texas, en route to visiting the nation’s Central American allies.

He led a delegation to Taiwan in March, during which he expressed the hope that any conclusions from the first meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in April would include “all the right things” about Taiwan and Washington’s important relationship with Taipei.

He also ruled out the possibility of a fourth US-China communique in the first Trump-Xi meeting.