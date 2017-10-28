Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Lai denies TRA price hike

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has no plans to increase ticket prices, Premier William Lai (賴清德) said when questioned on the matter at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Lai denied media reports cited by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Huang Chao-shun (黃昭順) that ticket prices for the Tze-Chiang Ltd Express would be increased by 20 percent in April next year. Huang called such a price increase, which would raise the cost of a single trip from Taipei to Kaohsiung to more than NT$1,000, unreasonable. The premier said the TRA, Cabinet and Ministry of Transportation and Communications have no plans to increase fares, but the reports were not entirely baseless as Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) noted during the same session that the rumored price increase came from an internal TRA proposal, but that it does not have a time frame for its implementation and it has not been approved by the ministry.

DIPLOMACY

Tsai greets Guam governor

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) welcomed Guam Governor Eddie Calvo and his delegation at the Presidential Office yesterday and thanked them for Guam’s backing of Taiwan in the international community. Tsai thanked Guam for its support over the years for Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations, such as the International Civil Aviation Organization and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. At the meeting, Tsai invited residents of Guam to take advantage of the 90-day visa free privilege they have to visit Taiwan to encourage more people-to-people exchanges between the two sides. About 50,000 Taiwanese visit Guam annually, making the nation the third-largest source of visitors to the US territory behind Japan and South Korea.

DIPLOMACY

Tsai trip starts today

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is to embark on a visit to three of the nation’s diplomatic allies in the Pacific today, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement issued yesterday. Ministry spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said the trip demonstrates the nation’s determination to strengthen its relationships with allies in distant corners of the globe. Tsai and her delegation are to visit the Marshall Islands on Monday afternoon and Tuvalu on Wednesday morning, while spending the night in the Solomon Islands. Tsai is scheduled to meet with Marshallese President Hilda Heine, Tuvaluan Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to discuss bilateral relations and global issues. Tsai and her delegation are transiting in Hawaii on Saturday, where she is to meet with local Taiwanese businesspeople and students. She stops in Guam on Friday before returning home the next day.

AGRICULTURE

Legislators eye global stage

The Legislative Yuan created an international exchange association yesterday to promote the nation’s agricultural and fishery expertise on the global stage. The “Inter-parliamentary Friendship Association on Agricultural, Forestry and Animal Husbandry Industries” named Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) as its president. It has also invited DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) to serve as honorary president, while 102 lawmakers have agreed to join. The association is aiming to form collaborations and exchanges with lawmakers from other nations.