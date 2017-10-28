INTERVIEW: Criminals are meddling in politics, minister says

Liberty Times (LT): What is the government’s response to political parties that are allegedly tainted by organized crime, instigating violence and supposedly coopted by China’s “United Front”?

Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮): Although our democracy has experienced three handovers of power and appears outwardly healthy, if we are honest, our political system is troubling.

While there are hundreds of registered political parties, only a minority actually participate in elections regularly, while the vast majority do not participate and have not done so for a long time.

These shell parties are authorized to receive political contributions through registered accounts. In other words, they enjoy the status of political parties, but they do not operate like normal political parties.

Take the Chinese Unity Promotion Party (CUPP) as an example. It is a political party with a registered account to receive its political donations, yet it has never actually entered an election.

CUPP Chairman Chang An-le (張安樂) is known for his past involvement in organized crime — since his return from China in 2013, all of the CUPP’s key members are individuals with affiliations to gangs.

It is a part of our reality that political parties have been tainted by organized crime.

Organized crime is actively meddling in politics. It is embracing a certain ideology, organizing disruptions of public policy discourse and extending its presence to university campuses.

The government will not take this issue lightly.

Particularly, the CUPP has time and again disrupted public participation in policy discourse and it was involved in the assault on National Taiwan University students — I am very angry about it.

In the past, the police could take tough measures against organized crime under the Gangster Prevention Act (檢肅流氓條例), but the Council of Grand Justices ruled that the act was unconstitutional. As a result, the police lost many of their law enforcement capabilities.

The issue needs to be addressed by policymakers by introducing solutions for the short term and the long term.

Presently, it is necessary to thoroughly enforce three priorities [rapid response to organized crime incidents, concentration of effort against high-priority targets, and cutting off the flow of cash to crime organizations and their associates].

Shortcomings in the law should be addressed by legislative action. We should consider amending the Organized Crime Prevention Act (組織犯罪防制條例) or promulgating a new act altogether.

Finally, the threat of organized crime to our democratic society should be tackled structurally, socially and economically.

LT: It seems that prosecutors cannot charge people with affiliations to organized crime who have committed violent acts during protests under the Organized Crime Prevention Act or other acts that target organized crime. What is the government’s response?

Yeh: It is clear that law enforcement should not continue the practice of dealing with specific acts of lawbreaking in isolation.

The strategy to charge offenders individually often results in failure, either because the punishment for those crimes is slight or because efforts to obtain a conviction fail altogether.

In this case, the strategy should not be focused on individual crimes, it should be viewed in the context of political parties that are allegedly affiliated with organized crime.