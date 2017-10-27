Passport holders to be eligible for US expedited entry: AIT

Staff writer, with CNA

Republic of China (ROC) passport holders are to be eligible to enroll in the US Global Entry program for expedited entry into the US from Wednesday next week, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said yesterday.

Taiwan is to be added to “a select group, becoming the 12th partner worldwide and 3rd in East Asia, whose passport holders are eligible to enroll in Global Entry,” it said in a statement.

If approved, ROC passport holders will be able to bypass traditional US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) inspection lines and instead use an automated kiosk to complete their admission to the US.

In an act of reciprocity, Taiwan is making US citizens enrolled in a CBP Trusted Traveler Program eligible for use with Taiwan’s e-Gate system as of Wednesday next week.

The e-Gate system allows enrolled members to bypass traditional inspection lines based on previously provided and approved personal information.

In a ceremony at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to mark the announcement, AIT Director Kin Moy lauded the expansion of the US and Taiwan trusted traveler programs, saying that “with the introduction of Global Entry, we look forward to welcoming more Taiwan friends to the United States.”

“The United States is honored to be the first country to benefit from full membership of the e-Gate program ... these partnerships are further indications of the strength of the US-Taiwan relationship,” Moy said.

Applications for both programs require a US$100 fee.