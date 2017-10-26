TGo membership service launches today: THSRC

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) is today to launch its TGo membership service for high-speed rail passengers, which allows passengers to accumulate points that can be exchanged for a free or discounted ticket.

TGo membership is to be made available from 12:30am today, the company said.

People interested in the membership must be 18 years of age and provide a valid ID number and e-mail address, the company said, adding that members would receive one point for every NT$20 spent on tickets.

To accumulate points, members must enter their ID number when purchasing tickets at stations, automatic ticket machines and convenience stores or on the T-EX mobile app, THSRC said.

Members receive a discount of NT$100 on a ticket purchase for 500 points. They can exchange 7,450 points for a one-way high-speed rail ticket.

Passengers can accumulate points by purchasing any type of ticket, including group tickets, monthly passes and tickets included in tour packages, the company said.

People using an EasyCard or iPass to access the high-speed rail system must first include their card number in the high-speed rail membership application before they can start accumulating points.

The number of points that can be accumulated per day is capped at 1,500, the company said, adding that all points collected within one year expire by Dec. 31 the following year.

With the introduction of the membership, the company has revamped functions on the T-EX mobile app, it said.

The mobile app allows people to check timetables and learn about ticket discounts available for each train service, the high-speed rail operator said, adding that passengers can also use the app to obtain transfer information to other transport systems.

The mobile app also lists special ticket deals available to passengers, the company added.

Meanwhile, the mobile app contains information on tourist attractions, restaurants and tour routes near high-speed rail stations to help passengers plan a tour.

Between today and Nov. 25, the company has prepared a drawing of 10,000 tickets that members can purchase at half price.