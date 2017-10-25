People again urged to get flu shot

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

A seven-year-old girl living in southern Taiwan has been diagnosed with serious complications from enterovirus 71 (EV71), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday, adding that parents and caregivers of young children should encourage good personal hygiene, and urged those who are eligible to get a government-funded flu vaccination.

The girl developed a fever and rash on Oct. 8, followed by watery blisters on her hands and feet, oral ulcers and loss of appetite, CDC physician Huang Song-en (黃頌恩) said.

The girl was hospitalized in the evening of Oct. 11 after she had periodic limb movement disorder and changes in consciousness, Huang said.

The girl was diagnosed with encephalitis associated with EV71.

She was discharged from the hospital on Thursday last week, Huang said, adding that the girl’s younger sister was also diagnosed with enterovirus infection on Oct. 9, and has also recovered.

CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center director Liu Ting-ping (劉定萍) said 15,761 enterovirus infection cases were reported last week.

Although the weekly number of reported cases has dropped by 2.5 percent compared with the week prior and most cases were mild, the disease is still in its peak season, Liu said.

This year, 10 serious enterovirus cases with complications were reported, including one death.

While type A Coxsackievirus is the dominant strain that is spreading, 40 cases of EV71 infection have also been reported this year, CDC disease monitoring data showed.

Symptoms can worsen rapidly, so parents or caregivers of young children with symptoms of drowsiness, poor vitality, unconsciousness, myoclonus, continuous vomiting or rapid heartbeat should take them to see a doctor immediately, the CDC said, urging good personal hygiene to prevent infections.

While temperatures are dropping, those who are eligible for the government-funded flu vaccination should have it done as soon as possible, the CDC said, adding that as of Sunday last week, more than half of the government-funded vaccines had been administered.

Meanwhile, the CDC announced yesterday that listeriosis, a serious food-borne bacterial infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, is to be added to the nation’s list of group 4 notifiable infectious diseases next year.

Huang said most infections of listeriosis in adults are mild, but can be very serious for pregnant women, newborns, elderly people and people with impaired immune systems.

In serious cases, the infection might cause a miscarriage, fetal death or neonatal death because of septicemia or meningitis, Huang added.

Listeriosis infections are most often contracted through eating contaminated salad, raw fish or dairy products, CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said, adding that between 50 and 100 cases are reported in Taiwan every year.

After the disease is listed as a group 4 notifiable infectious disease, healthcare practitioners would be required to report such cases to their local health department within 72 hours after a confirmed diagnosis.