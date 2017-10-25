Tsai meets Russel, hails stable relations with US

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday hailed the robust and stable relations between Taiwan and the US during a meeting in Taipei with former US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs Daniel Russel.

Voicing gratitude for Russel’s long-standing support for Taiwan, Tsai said that he laid the foundation during his term in office for the Taiwanese and US governments to continue close cooperation in many areas, particularly in improving regional security and bilateral economic and trade ties, helping expand Taiwan’s international space and bolstering national defense.

Thanks to Russel’s endeavors, Taiwan and the region have become safer and more prosperous, Tsai added.

The two nations will continue to work together in the development of digital economy, improving environmental protection and enhancing women’s empowerment, Tsai said.

Taiwan and the US will also continue to contribute to the international community through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, she added.

The president also said she looks forward to having a candid and deep discussion with Russel on regional issues, and hopes for more opportunities to exchange views with him.