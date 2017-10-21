Kaohsiung man confesses to murdering his daughter

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A Kaohsiung resident on Thursday night confessed to the police that he had hidden the dead body of his baby girl, saying he accidentally beat her to death 11 years ago.

The man, surnamed Lin (林), said he wanted to turn himself in for murdering his daughter.

Police later contacted his former wife, surnamed Kuo (郭), to clarify details of the case.

Lin told police he would like to “clear his conscience” by confessing that he had a fit of anger 11 years ago and lashed out at his one-month-old daughter.

After accidentally beating her to death, Lin said he had kept the body wrapped up and hidden in a box.

It was the police investigation of a case where a parent in Yunlin County allegedly murdered three of their children that prompted Lin to come forward and report his baby’s death so that he could have closure, he said.

The birth registry showed that the girl was born in December 2005 and she should have registered for elementary school in 2012.

As the girl did not register for school, the local social affairs bureau contacted the police in 2012 and police contacted Kuo, who said the girl was with her former husband and she did not know where they were living.

Police have been trying to track down Lin for the past five years, but they could not find him until he turned up at a police station on Thursday night.

Lin does not own a mobile phone and works in a rural factory, he said, adding that he did not deliberately try to go into hiding.