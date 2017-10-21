Taiwan wins four WorldSkill golds

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan won four gold medals, one silver, five bronze and 27 medallions of excellence at this year’s WorldSkill Competition in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week, finishing with the fourth-highest medal haul.

Tsai Yu-chih (蔡喻至) of Neihu Vocational School won in the electronics category, Cheng Chin-hao (鄭欽豪) won the cabinetmaking, Chen Min-heng (陳泯亨) won in automobile technology and Huang Yu-zhen (黃于貞) won in graphic design technology.

The gold medalists all promised to continue sharpening their skills and to pass on their experience to younger students.

Yang Yong-chi (楊詠淇) of Ming-Dao High School was the winner of the silver medal in restaurant service, while five other Taiwanese took bronze in the categories of jewelry, fashion technology, electrical installations, confectionery and pastry, and welding.

Deputy Minister of Labor Lin San-quei (林三貴) hailed the students’ performance at the global competition and said the nation’s competitors must strive to do even better.

“Taiwan needs to make progress along with other nations,” Lin said. “It is extremely important to further sharpen the skills of students at junior and senior vocational schools if we want to achieve an even better performance.”

A total of 47 skilled Taiwanese students took part in the 44th WorldSkill Competition, which was held from Sunday to Wednesday in Abu Dhabi and attracted about 1,300 competitors from around the world.

China, South Korea and Switzerland finished in the top three medal positions at the competition, which is held every two years.