Three arrested over suspected dumping of colleague’s body

Staff writer, with CNA

A Taiwanese man and two Indonesians have been arrested for illegally dumping the body of a deceased colleague last month in Chiayi County’s Shueishang Township (水上), police said on Wednesday.

The body of a man was on Sept. 28 discovered at a banana plantation with his hands and legs bound, clad only in underpants and without any identification, Shueishang Precinct investigation unit deputy head Shen Chin-hui (沈進輝) said.

Police were unable to make a DNA match, Shen said.

Police reviewed footage from more than 500 surveillance cameras and investigated more than 30,000 vehicles before tracking down a van that had been parked at the scene, he said.

Police were able to link the suspects — a Taiwanese man, surnamed Chen (陳), and two Indonesians who were working illegally — with the van, Shen said.

The deceased was identified as Samsul Karimullah, 32, an Indonesian who entered Taiwan on Sept. 19 on a tourist visa, Shueishang Precinct investigation unit head Chen Chun-ting (陳俊廷) said.

Karimullah found work on a construction site in Chiayi with the help of his extended family who were already working in Taiwan.

However, he became ill on his first day of work on Sept. 23, experiencing what his colleges suspected was heat stroke.

Karimullah died later that day, Chen Chun-ting said.

The three men are suspected to have driven Karimullah’s body to the banana plantation and dumped it in the early hours of Sept. 24, he added.

The actual cause of death is being investigated by the Ministry of Justice’s Institute of Forensic Medicine, after which the body is to be repatriated to Indonesia, Shen said.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese man who fled to Vietnam seven years ago after being convicted of violating gun control laws was repatriated on Wednesday following his arrest the previous day, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said.

The 45-year-old man, surnamed Lu (呂), was indicted in 2006 on charges of modifying rifles and was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

Lu fled to Vietnam in May 2010, and was put on a wanted list in August that year, the Nantou District Prosecutors’ Office said.

With the assistance of Vietnamese police, Lu was arrested at a Taiwanese restaurant in Binh Duong Province on Tuesday, the bureau’s International Criminal Affairs Division said.