MOTC defends expertise center

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday defended its proposal to establish a railway technology research and certification center, saying that the center would assist the ministry in stipulating national standards for the certification of railway systems and in investigating railway accidents.

The ministry first proposed such an agency when it presented its budget plan for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, but it was immediately killed by the legislature’s Transportation Committee.

The proposed center came back to life after it was listed as one of the projects in the Cabinet’s Forward-Looking Infrastructure Development Program.

Lawmakers on Wednesday criticized the proposal, saying they doubted that the agency would perform any new tasks, as it would essentially take over responsibilities from the Institute of Transportation and the Bureau of High Speed Rail, which are in charge of conducting transportation research and investigating railway accidents respectively.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Hochen Tan (賀陳旦) told Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) that the ministry would within a month report on why the nation needs the center and how similar agencies have been set up in other nations.

The report would also discuss the possibility of exporting railway-related technologies and services to emerging markets, such as Southeast Asian countries, and offer estimates of the potential benefits.

The bureau yesterday issued a statement reiterating the necessity of creating such a center.

“Its main business is to assist the transportation ministry with setting the specifications and standards for railway systems, which would enable manufactures to develop, test, inspect and certify parts and components for the nation’s railway systems,” the bureau said. “This would also help upgrade manufacturers’ technical capacities and bolster product quality.”

The bureau denied that the center would take over functions from existing agencies, saying that its professional expertise would assist, not replace, the ministry when investigating railway accidents.

The center would hire mechanical and electical engineers to develop railway technology, which the institute, lacking such resources, does not have the capacity to develop, the bureau said.

The lack of consistent standards for the nation’s railway industry is another reason why the center is necessary, the bureau said.

For example, seats on high-speed trains have to be certified using standards set by Japan, as Taiwan’s high-speed rail uses Japan’s Shinkansen system, it added.

It is also necessary to consolidate and integrate facilities at several institutions equipped to conduct certain types of railway inspections and certification, including the Industrial Technology Research Institute, the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology and the Automotive Research and Testing Center.

Equipment such as railway static inverters is certified in other countries, as Taiwan does not have agencies to certify it, the bureau said, adding that this forces railway operators to acquire railway systems overseas.

“If national standards could be set by the center, railway operators could list those standards in procurement contracts. Manufacturers, on the other hand, would have to follow those standards to produce their products and have them certified by the railway research center,” the bureau said. “This would motivate manufacturers to participate in railway construction and to upgrade their technology.”