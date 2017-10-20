Veterans Affairs Council to expand its vocational courses for military retirees

Staff writer, with CNA

The Veterans Affairs Council (VAC) is to expand on-the-job training services for military personnel to improve their lives after retirement, VAC Minister Lee Hsiang-jow (李翔宙) said yesterday.

A planned pension reform for military personnel has sparked concern among veterans, as cuts to entitlements aim to return the National Pension Fund from the brink of bankruptcy.

In an interview with the Central News Agency, Lee said the VAC is committed to the care of veterans.

After taking over the council last year, Lee said he has studied military personnel retirement and pension systems in various countries, including the US, Australia, France, Japan and China, in a bid to provide higher quality services.

The council would help veterans find employment by expanding vocational training during their military service.

In the past, the council provided only 71 on-the-job training courses each year.

The number of vocational training courses is to be expanded to 500 next year, Lee said.

Each course would be no less than 72 hours with a focus on tourism, technology, information security and long-term care services to make it easier for veterans to find work, Lee said.

With Taiwan’s society aging rapidly, the nation needs many workers in long-term care services, Lee said, adding that the council is scheduled to open its first long-term care training course in the middle of next month.

During the initial phase, 30 student placements will be made available.

Veterans are expected to train in long-term care services so that they can enter the industry after retirement, Lee said.

The council is also to provide assistance to those who want to undertake further studies after retirement, Lee said.

The council is seeking a minimum monthly pay of NT$40,000 for veterans, which exceeds the NT$32,160 minimum monthly pay for civil servants and public-school teachers.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said the government aims to encourage military personnel to stay in their jobs for longer to receive higher pensions based on seniority.

If the government takes care of veterans, more people are likely to sign up for military service, Lee said.