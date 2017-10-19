NTU drops four places to 25 in QS Asia 2018 rankings

Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan University (NTU) has clinched 25th place in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian University Rankings 2018, down four places from last year.

In the latest edition of the QS Asian rankings published on Tuesday, NTU ranked first among the 35 universities from Taiwan on the list this year.

Out of the 400 universities in the rankings, 11 Taiwanese schools made it into the top 100, including National Tsing Hua University (No. 32), National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) (No. 35) and National Chiao Tung University (No. 36).

The ranking is a part of the annual QS World University Rankings, which uses indicators such as academic reputation, papers per faculty member and citations per paper to compile the list.

In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018, NTU came 53rd out of 302 universities for computer science and 81st out of 501 universities for engineering and technology.

Taiwan had seven universities that made the engineering and technology ranking, including National Tsing Hua University, which ranked between 101 and 125, National Chiao Tung University, which ranked between 176 and 200, and NCKU, which ranked between 251 and 300.

The World University Rankings is an annual publication that evaluates performance using indicators such as research, interaction with business, international outlook and teaching environment to determine placement.