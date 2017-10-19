Home / Taiwan News
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - Page 3　

Entire crew rescued after ship sinks off Kaohsiung

Staff writer, with CNA

Rescuers from the Coast Guard Administration yesterday deliver crew members of the Honduras-registered cargo ship Ming An to Tainan after the ship sank in the waters off Kaohsiung.

Photo: CNA

A Honduras-registered cargo ship sank in waters off Kaohsiung yesterday, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said, adding that the ship’s 14 Indonesian crew members have been rescued.

The Maritime Patrol Directorate-General said in a statement that it received a report at 1:38am that the Ming An sent a distress signal from waters about 36 nautical miles (67km) west of the Port of Kaohsiung.

The coast guard dispatched a frigate and three cutters from Tainan, Kaohsiung and the Penghu Islands to rescue the crew, while the National Airborne Service Corps sent a helicopter to help with rescue efforts, the statement said.

As of 5:12am, 13 crew members had been taken to safety, while the final crew member was rescued at 9:55am about 46 nautical miles off the coast of Tainan’s Anping District (安平) after drifting in the water for eight hours.

The 2,673-tonne cargo ship departed from Kaohsiung on Tuesday afternoon bound for Vietnam.

After setting sail, the ship ran into bad weather and a hydraulic high-pressure water pump was damaged by rough waves, allowing water into the ship and causing it to sink, according to the Maritime Patrol Directorate General’s investigation.

This story has been viewed 903 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top