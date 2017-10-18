No political party would voice ‘plans to harm,’ Ko says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said he does not believe that a political party would openly express to the media if it “had plans to harm someone,” adding that the city government includes people from different political parties.

Ko hosted an inauguration ceremony for Taipei City Government Secretary-General Chang Jer-yang (張哲揚), who was formerly the Taipei Department of Transportation commissioner, and newly appointed Taipei Indigenous Peoples Commission Chairman Chen Yi-cheng (陳誼誠).

Ko said Chang had served the city government for a very long time and that he has an earnest work attitude suitable for being secretary-general, while Chen had been working in the Taipei Indigenous Peoples Commission for 10 years and was chosen through an election.

As Chang left his previous post as Taipei Department of Transportation commissioner and former Taipei Department of Sports commissioner Cheng Fang-fan (鄭芳梵) has also left his post, the two positions would be filled through elections before the end of the year, Ko added.

During the inauguration, Ko also spoke about his ideas on governance, including how after he became the mayor, the procedure for appointing Taipei City Government department heads is now decided through an open, transparent and standardized process, much different than previously.

“I don’t believe that if a political party has a plot to harm someone, it would dare speak out about it in front of the media,” he said. “I don’t believe that arbitrarily allocating budgets or adding to budgets are values that can be spoken out loud.”

Ko also said that the city government is inclusive of people from different political parties, but that fewer than 20 percent of the staff hold a position in any political party.

However, when asked whether his remark about political parties having a plot to harm someone was referring to any specific situation, Ko said only that he believes there are very few values that can be spoken out loud, and that making decisions directed by those values is indisputable and proper.

Separately, during a meal prepared for the city’s elderly residents at noon, Ko was asked whether he felt he had gained more support from the city’s elderly people due to his frequent attendance at the meals.

He said that Taiwanese society is rapidly aging and that the Long-term Care Services Program 2.0 alone cannot solve all the problems that would occur as a result, so a nationwide social welfare system to take care of the nation’s aging population must be established as soon as possible.