Indonesia to send 100 professional home care nurses

Staff writer, with CNA, Jakarta

Indonesia is to send 100 nurses to Taiwan at the start of next year to provide professional home care services, an Indonesian national daily newspaper reported yesterday.

The initiative was stipulated in a cooperation agreement signed on Thursday between the Indonesian National Agency for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers and an undisclosed human resources agency based in Taiwan, Republika reported.

Under the agreement, 100 trained nurses from Indonesia will come to Taiwan to provide home care for patients in need of such attention, the paper said, citing Ricky Adriansjah, head of the agency’s Tangerang office.

The nurses must have at least a bachelor’s degree and three months of Mandarin-language training, Adriansjah said in the report, adding that it is the first time Indonesia is to send medical professionals to work in Taiwan.

Like most other foreign workers in Taiwan, the nurses will sign a three-year contract, he said.

Agency deputy head Agusdin Subiantoro was cited as saying that Indonesia aims to send high-quality workers to Taiwan.

The nurses are to serve in situations where professional home care is required, he said, adding that Indonesians who currently fill such positions have no professional training.

The reports did not specify how much the nurses will be paid, but cited Subiantoro as saying that Taiwan should increase their minimum wages by at least 10 percent to NT$19,000 per month.

This would help close the gap between the wages earned by domestic caregivers and by factory workers, Subiantoro said.

Indonesian domestic caregivers in Taiwan earn a minimum of NT$17,000 per month, while migrant factory workers receive a monthly salary of about NT$21,009, which is in line with the nation’s minimum monthly wage of NT$20,008.