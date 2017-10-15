Exchanges key to bilateral ties: Honduran VP

Staff writer, with CNA

Honduran Second Vice President Ana Rossana Guevara Pinto on Friday said she hopes that Taiwan and Honduras will increase political, economic, cultural and media exchanges to advance bilateral ties and promote mutual understanding.

During a visit to the Central News Agency (CNA), Guevara said that exchanges are important to promote mutual understanding between the two nations, which would in turn strengthen bilateral ties.

“If there are no exchanges, the development of bilateral ties will not progress further,” she said.

The journalist-turned-politician said the media play an important role in the development of societies and nations, and suggested that the CNA arrange exchange programs with Honduran journalism students.

Honduras, a nation rich in natural resources and strategically located with Atlantic and Pacific coasts, plans to build an inter-oceanic rail line to facilitate international trade, she said, inviting Taiwan to invest.

Taiwan might not be the only investor in the huge project, but it could invite its Asian partners to join, Guevara said.

The number of criminal cases in Honduras has decreased by 40 percent, improving social order thanks to efforts made by the administration of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, she said.

Regarding the Honduran general elections to be held next month, in which Hernandez is to seek re-election, Guevara said she does not plan to continue working in government and might instead add to her more than 30 years of journalism experience.

Regardless of what she does in the future, Guevara said that she would continue to help promote ties with Taiwan, a strategic partner in her nation’s development.

Guevara is in Taiwan on a five-day visit.