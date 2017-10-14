More men than women bullied in the workplace

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The percentage of male employees subject to bullying at work is higher than that for females, with more than 70 percent of salaried workers subject to workplace mistreatment, a 1111 Job Bank poll showed.

Of the poll respondents, 70 percent said they have experienced bullying at work, with 13.3 percent saying it was consistent.

While 66.2 percent of respondents said they were bullied by their direct superiors, about another 60.9 percent said the mistreament came from their colleagues, the poll showed.

Regarding the form of bullying, 66 percent said they have been subjected to verbal abuse, followed by intentionally disparaging remarks made behind another person’s back (55.6 percent), psychological pressure or being intentionally ignored or ostracized (53 percent), and job performance being intentionally oppressed (36.5 percent), the poll said.

Cross-analysis of the poll found that men are more likely to be bullied in the workplace by 7 percentage points, a result 1111 Job Bank surmised could be due to the higher ratio of working men and the different manner in which they handle pressure.

Psychology consultant Lin Tsui-fen (林萃芬) said women are more prone to “venting” their negative feelings to family, friends or their spouse, while men usually do not discuss such emotions.

In addition, men are less inclined to seek professional help and are more likely to see setbacks at work as personal problems, Lin said, adding that men should try adjusting their mindset and confiding in trustworthy people to de-stress.

People tend to strive for efficiency and optimal performance in the workplace and some people prioritize themselves over others, which can cause conflict, 1111 Job Bank deputy chief executive officer Daniel Lee (李大華) said.

People not only need to be aware of their colleagues, but must understand that their subordinates are in direct competition with their colleagues, Lee said.

The work environment in Taiwan places relative weight on “instruction from seniors” and makes a point of emphasizing seniority, as do the ethics inherent to such a system, Lee said.

New workers are under substantial pressure, whether senior colleagues intend to offer them guidance or not, Lee said.

Salaried workers should keep a level head and be rational when subjected to bullying, Lee said, adding that in time they would be able to work independently and earn the trust of their superiors and colleagues.

The poll collected a valid sample count of 1,115 between Sept. 30 and Wednesday.

The poll used a purposive sampling method and has a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of 2.89 percentage points.