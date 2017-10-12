Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EMPLOYMENT

Vietnamese target Taiwan

More than half of Vietnam’s migrant workers are working in Taiwan, making the nation the largest destination for Vietnamese laborers working overseas, according to Vietnamese government statistics released on Monday. The statistics show that a total of 92,671 Vietnamese migrant workers were working overseas in the first nine months of this year, with Taiwan accounting for 47,139 of them, or 51 percent. Japan came second, taking 36,250 Vietnamese migrant workers in the same period, the statistics showed. Last month alone, Vietnam sent a total of 13,733 migrant workers overseas, 7,393 of whom went to Taiwan, followed by Japan, which took 5,025. Vietnam has set a goal of exporting 126,000 migrant workers, surpassing a previous target of 10,500.

Labor Fund increases 5.78%

The Labor Fund has generated a return on investment of NT$191.86 billion (US$6.37 billion) in the first eight months of this year, with a 5.78 percent rate of return, Bureau of Labor Funds Deputy Director Liu Li-ju (劉麗茹) said. Bureau data showed that the Labor Fund, composed of labor retirement funds accumulated under the old and new pension schemes, the labor insurance fund, the occupational accident relief fund and the fund allocated to pay for wage arrears, totaled NT$3.5156 trillion as of the end of August. Noting that world economy remains upbeat, Liu said the bureau would take into account factors that can affect the global economy to ensure stable revenue growth for the fund. Meanwhile, the National Pension Insurance Fund managed by the bureau has reached NT$286.7 billion after creating a return on investment of NT$16.11 billion during the same period. The rate of return was 6.2 percent.