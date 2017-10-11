Art teacher honors student with joint exhibit

By Chen Hsu-kai and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

For more than 14 years, painter Chen Yu-hsia (陳玉霞) has kept a small red stuffed bear in her studio that belonged to her former student Tsai Chun-te (蔡俊德) as a reminder of her promise to hold a joint exhibition with him.

That promise has come true, with an exhibition featuring the artworks of Chen, Tsai and other students on display in Changhua County’s Art Hall.

Chen said she first met Tsai when he was three at one of her children’s art classes at a daycare center in the county’s Huatan Township (花壇), adding that Tsai took her classes for years.

“A-te [Tsai’s nickname] had always wanted to be a painter,” Chen said.

Tsai went on to win many awards, such as the World School Children’s Art Exhibition hosted by the National Taiwan Arts Education Center and placed third in a watercolor competition when he was in junior high school, Chen said.

Although Tsai started taking lessons under painter Lai Wen-min (賴文明) after finishing elementary school, he would still come by her studio and discuss his paintings with her, Chen said.

Tsai was 17 and attending Yuanlin High School when he came up with the idea of holding a joint exhibition with his former teacher.

“We were talking about one of his artworks when he asked if I would like to hold an exhibition with him 15 years later,” Chen said, adding that she had agreed.

However, Tsai died in a car accident the following year, right before he was to graduate, Chen said.

She visited the Tsai family and brought back the bear to her studio to remind her of her promise.

The exhibit runs until Oct. 22.