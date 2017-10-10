Drivers should avoid drowsiness-causing medications: FDA

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday urged people to avoid driving after taking medications that can cause drowsiness, such as over-the-counter cold and allergy medicines.

Many people are likely to drive during the four-day Double Ten National Day holiday, while the drastic weather changes as the season turns makes people more susceptible to catching a cold, the agency said.

Many over-the-counter cold medicines contain an antihistamine that can cause drowsiness, it said, adding that people who are planning to drive should consult their doctor or pharmacist before taking the medicine or ask other people to drive.

Some allergy medicines also contain caffeine, which can cause anxiety, excitement, insomnia, increased blood pressure and a rapid heart rate if excessive levels are consumed, potentially affecting driving safety, the FDA said.

People who are planning to drive should get six to eight hours of sleep or take a nap for one-and-a-half to three hours in advance if they are planning to drive at night, said Chen Hsin-mei (陳欣湄), a physician at Chung Shan Medical University Hospital’s Division of General Medicine.

She also suggested that passengers sitting in vehicles for long hours should try to move their limbs at least once every one to two hours to reduce the risk of deep vein thrombosis, especially for people who are taking hormone medication, who have coagulation dysfunction or have the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipid levels and high blood sugar.

People should always take medication according to their doctor’s instructions, or in the case of over-the-counter drugs, pay attention to the usage, warnings, dosage and directions to avoid overdosing, the FDA said.

It also said that people who are taking public transportation or going to crowded places during the holidays should keep warm in the morning and night, wear a face mask and frequently wash their hands to prevent catching a cold or other contagious diseases.