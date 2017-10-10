HPA urges mammograms to find early-stage cancer

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Self-examination is not enough to detect early-stage breast cancer, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said, urging women to get regular mammograms as recommended by the WHO.

In one case, a 50-year-old woman surnamed Wu (吳) was embarrassed about the idea of having a breast cancer screening, but when she in March came across a station the local health bureau set up next to a market, she was convinced to have a mammogram, because the technician was also a woman, an HPA official said.

The mammogram detected stage one breast cancer, they said, adding that she was surprised at the result, because she had the habit of doing a self-examination during baths and had never felt any lumps.

After getting treatment, the cancer is now under control, the official said.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the HPA urged women to regularly get mammograms to detect early-stage breast cancer.

Women between 45 and 69 are eligible for two government-funded mammograms per year, and those with first or second-degree relatives who have a history of breast cancer are eligible from age 40, it added.

About 800,000 women received a mammogram last year, among whom about 3,700 cases were detected — about one in 180.

More than 80 percent of the cases detected through mammography were early-stage (stage zero to two) breast cancer, while only about 50 percent of those who went for a medical examination after finding symptoms by themselves were diagnosed with early-stage cancer, it said.

Studies have suggested that mammography has a better detection rate than ultrasounds for younger women who have dense mammary glands, the agency said.

For the mammogram, women should avoid times when their breasts are tender or swollen, such as the week before menstruation, to help reduce discomfort and get better images, it said, adding that women should also avoid wearing deodorant, antiperspirant or one-piece clothing — as the top and bra must be removed — on the day of the exam.