Foundation to celebrate outstanding Asian girls

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Garden of Hope Foundation yesterday invited three Asian Girl Campaign ambassadors to talk about their personal experiences to raise public awareness against sexual violence.

In an early celebration of International Day of the Girl, the foundation set a theme of fitness for this year’s Taiwan Day of the Girl events to encourage girls to exercise as a way to empower themselves.

In 2012, the UN formally declared Oct. 11 International Day of the Girl Child to highlight and address the needs and challenges that girls face and to promote the empowerment of girls and the fulfillment of their human rights.

The three invited ambassadors were Victoria Hwang (黃靖茹) from Taiwan, who overcame sexual abuse and started an organization to help survivors of sexual abuse; Flory Joy Alvarez from the Philippines, who devotes herself to community work after a near-fatal road accident; and Monisha Muniyandi from India, who overcame burn injuries in an accidental fire and has been working with an organization to promote gender equality through education.

Hwang, now 18 years old, was sexually abused at the age of 10 and 15 years old; she fought against the school’s strict regulations on dress code when she was studying at a girls’ senior-high school and initiated a campaign last year aimed at creating a community where survivors of sexual abuse can feel safe writing down their true feelings and sharing with others as a way of healing.

“Everyone can escape from this incident, but only I can’t. I hope that being sexually abused is only a mark, not an everlasting wound,” she said, encouraging survivors of sexual abuse to speak out about their experiences.

Asian girls can build a different future for themselves and make a difference in the lives of others, Garden of Hope Foundation chief executive Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) said, adding that the foundation is to hold an Asian Girl Campaign awards ceremony tomorrow, for which the three ambassadors are nominated, to celebrate outstanding girls.