Gangs and drugs at school seen as threats: poll

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Drugs, gangs, bullying and sexual harassment are the problems that people find the most worrying at schools, a telephone poll on campus safety conducted by the Professor Huang Kun-huei Education Foundation showed yesterday.

Asked about threats to the safety of junior-high school students, respondents said that drugs on campus and the influence of gangs were the most worrying, said poll committee member Feng Ching-huang (馮清皇), a former Taipei Department of Education deputy commissioner.

Although the number of criminal cases on campuses dropped from 474,352 in 2006 to 257,047 in 2015, people do not feel that campus safety is less of a concern, Ming Chuan University Department of Criminal Studies professor Huang Fu-yuan (黃富源) said, citing Criminal Investigation Bureau statistics.

The number of drug-related crimes over the same period fluctuated — it did not steadily increase or decrease, but there were 45,066 drug crimes in 2015, 2,935 more than in 2006, Huang said.

Of the 53,622 students who were charged with drug-related crimes in 2015, 1,941 were younger than 17, yet the actual number is possibly higher, Huang said, adding that drug crime was more prevalent among younger students.

To tackle drug and gang issues on campuses, the government should integrate police resources with those of education and medical institutions, and maintain communication with the general public, otherwise official efforts would fail to produce results, Huang said.

When polled about student counseling at schools, only 39.1 percent of the respondents were satisfied, while 42.7 percent were not.

Respondents in Yilan, Hualien, Taitung, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties — the nation’s eastern regions and outlying islands — were more dissatisfied with school counseling, the poll showed.

Students were not questioned for this poll, poll committee convener Kuo Sheng-yu (郭生玉) said.