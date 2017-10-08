Taipei exhibition to feature cross-strait postal exchanges

Staff writer, with CNA

A stamp exhibition featuring letters sent between Taiwan and China is to be held from Wednesday to Oct. 20 to commemorate 30 years of cross-strait exchanges since the Republic of China government began allowing visits to China in 1987.

The exhibition, which was organized by Chunghwa Post Co, is part of a Mainland Affairs Council campaign to celebrate three decades of cross-strait relations, company spokeswoman Lan Shu-chen (藍淑貞) said.

“The exhibition also reminds us that there are numerous perspectives on cross-strait exchanges,” Lan said, adding that postal ties between Taiwan and China have always been close, regardless of which political party holds power.

The exhibition at the Postal Museum in Taipei is to showcase 60 philatelic displays created by the company or from private collections in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Macau, she said.

The earliest items date to the Qing Dynasty, while others were sent during the 1940s, during the Second Sino-Japanese War and the Chinese Civil War, Lan said.

One of the exhibition’s highlights is a stamp issued in 2014 that features a swan goose, which symbolizes letter carriers in Chinese culture.

That year, Chunghwa Post and its Chinese counterpart, China Post, worked together for the first time to issue stamps with different swan goose designs to celebrate ties, Lan said, adding that only the Taiwan stamp will be on display.

No representatives from China are to attend, Lan said, but added that this was always the organizer’s intention.

Postal services from the two sides continue to have close relations and have been taking turns hosting rare stamp exhibitions since 2013, the latest having concluded in Tianjin just last month, she said.