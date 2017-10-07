British magazine applauds NTNU

Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) has been ranked 22nd in the world for education degrees in the World University Rankings published on Wednesday by British magazine Times Higher Education.

The magazine ranked the 100 best universities for education degrees for the first time this year.

In Asia, NTNU took the third spot, behind the University of Hong Kong and the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

NTNU is the highest among Taiwanese universities ranked.

National Taiwan University of Science and Technology was ranked 45th and National Sun Yat-sen University 82nd.

The criteria are based on the same 13 performance indicators used in the overall World University Rankings, which are divided into five main categories: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

NTNU is one of only two Taiwanese universities included in the THE World University Rankings table for arts and humanities subjects, which was released on Sept. 13. It was ranked in the 176 to 200 group, second only to National Taiwan University, which was placed in the 126 to 150 group.

Separating the ranking for education degrees from the overall ranking for social sciences shows that the magazine is placing greater importance on the education field, NTNU President Chang Kuo-en (張國恩) said, adding that he hopes NTNU’s ranking will help the school to increase its academic exchanges with foreign universities.