Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

EU mentions Taiwan

The European Parliament highlighted the need to engage with observers, including Taiwan, at the multilateral level in a resolution passed on Tuesday on the EU’s political relations with ASEAN. Representative to the EU and Belgium Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the parliament’s mention and support of Taiwan. The resolution, which primarily serves to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of EU-ASEAN Dialogue Relations, highlights the importance of peace in the South China Sea.

CROSS-STRAIT TIES

SEF-ARATS ‘cordial’

The Straits Exchange Foundation yesterday said that its communication with the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) remains cordial despite the lack of formal contact between the governments on the two sides. Foundation Deputy Secretary-General Luo Huai-jia (羅懷家) has had amicable telephone conversations with his counterpart at ARATS, foundation Chairman Tien Hung-mao (田弘茂) told reporters at a news conference. There were no major communication issues between the two organizations, except that they are now limited to phone calls in the absence of any written communication, he said. The Mainland Affairs Council later yesterday said that all contact with its Chinese counterpart had been cut since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office.

CROSS-STRAIT TIES

Investors urged to return

The SEF yesterday called on Taiwanese companies operating in China to think about bringing their investments back home. At a seminar for China-based Taiwanese businesspeople, Chairman Tien Hung-mao said that complementary businesses could be established on both sides of the Strait. Given that industries on both sides already have competitive, but cooperative ties, Tien said he hoped Taiwanese enterprises would seek ways to bring their investments home. China’s addiction to debt and its growing capital outflows are likely to create a property bubble and trigger a severe financial shock, he said. In such a situation, Taiwanese companies that are already encountering difficulties in the process of China’s industrial transformation would face even greater problems, Tien said. Meanwhile, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Katharine Chang (張小月) told the seminar that the government is working hard to address the shortages of water, electricity, land and labor, as well as taxation issues, which are seen as obstacles to Taiwanese businesses wanting to return from China.

DIPLOMACY

MOFA monitors Vatican ties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday said that Taiwan is an important political ally in the Holy See’s humanitarian and charitable work internationally and shares the same ideology on many issues. Taiwan and the Holy See both believe in freedom of religion and the promotion of peace, Department of European Affairs Director-General Anna Kao (高安) said in response to reporters’ questions about a recent comment by Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun (陳日君), bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, that the Vatican was likely to break ties with Taipei in favor of Beijing. Taiwan will follow any developments between China and the Holy See, she said. The Chinese-language Apple Daily yesterday quoted Zen as saying the Catholic church in Taiwan and the government should be prepared for such a development, although it might be hard for them to accept.