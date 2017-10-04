Most campsites do not clarify insurance status, survey finds

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Consumers’ Foundation yesterday said its latest survey of 15 well-known campsites across the nation showed that 67 percent did not specify whether they have public liability insurance, and a majority have strict cancelation, change and refund policies designated by the managing company.

Citing Camping Association of the Republic of China data, the foundation said there are more than 2 million people in Taiwan who regularly go camping, and an online campsite database showed that there are 1,759 sites in the nation, an increase of 438, or 33 percent, from 2015.

Camping has become a popular outdoor activity in the nation, but the Mandatory and Prohibitory Provisions of Standard Contracts for Individual Travelers Booking Room (個別旅客訂房定型化契約應記載及不得記載事項), which came into effect in January after a revision, does not cover campsites, the foundation said.

The survey found that 10 campsites did not specify if they have public liability insurance.

One campsite manager said the campsite has public liability insurance, but the information was not disclosed on its Web site, the foundation said.

The survey found that only one campsite does not require a deposit when making a booking.

Four campsites said their refund or cancelation, change and refund policies are in line with the provisions, while 10 campsites have their own policies, which are stricter than hotel booking policies, the survey found.

Foundation chairman Yu Kai-hsiung (游開雄) said there is no law that requires campsite operators to have public liability insurance, but as campsites are similar to non-fixed hotels, they should be required by law to have public liability insurance to ensure customers’ rights in case of accidents.

The Tourism Bureau should cover the campsites with the provisions, or have a set of mandatory and prohibitory provisions of standard contracts, especially for campsite reservations, to avoid disputes that might be caused by different interpretations of non-standardized refund policies, Yu said.